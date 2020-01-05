Man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a rooming house

Posted 7:58 pm, January 5, 2020, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man will face a judge Monday on rape charges.

Arrest records say Alphonzo Johnson raped a woman at a rooming house on Stonewall Street, near Poplar Avenue, Friday.

The victim showed up to Methodist University Hospital claiming she had been raped.

Police say the victim was sleep in the front common area of the home. She says Johnson approached her and said she could lay down in his bed since he was about to leave.

The victim laid down in his bed and Johnson laid down with her a few minutes later. The victim says he began touching her inappropriately. She asked him what he was doing and then he forced himself up on her.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.