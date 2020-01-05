× Man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a rooming house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man will face a judge Monday on rape charges.

Arrest records say Alphonzo Johnson raped a woman at a rooming house on Stonewall Street, near Poplar Avenue, Friday.

The victim showed up to Methodist University Hospital claiming she had been raped.

Police say the victim was sleep in the front common area of the home. She says Johnson approached her and said she could lay down in his bed since he was about to leave.

The victim laid down in his bed and Johnson laid down with her a few minutes later. The victim says he began touching her inappropriately. She asked him what he was doing and then he forced himself up on her.