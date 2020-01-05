Family holds vigil for woman found stabbed to death in North Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a woman found dead in North Memphis is speaking out while her ex-boyfriend is behind bars.

A vigil was held Sunday night for Sabrina Nguyen who was found dead on Jackson Avenue, near Maple Drive, after being stabbed to death.

"Being around her was the best thing for me, ever" her brother, David Nguyen, told WREG. "Losing her is the worst thing to happen to me and I'm still grieving over it right now."

U.S. Marshals confirm they arrested Nguyen's ex-boyfriend, Keedrin Coppage, in connection to her death. They say he had active warrants for first degree murder and kidnapping.

Memphis police say Coppage is not charged with murder and no one has been arrested in Nguyen's death.

WREG found Coppage had a long history of violence in regards to Nguyen.

One court record says Nguyen called Memphis police December 14 saying Coppage was her ex-boyfriend and called her at least 25 times. She told police he threatened to "seriously harm her."

Another record says, on December 15, Nguyen told police she received multiple calls early in the morning where a computer-type voice told her she was going to be killed. She told police the calls mentioned her child. On December 16, Nguyen gave police a statement saying the threats included unique information between herself and Coppage.

A third court record says Nguyen told police, on December 19, she was walking into 201 Poplar to get a restraining order against Coppage. He allegedly approached her with a knife in his waist band and tried to grab her. Nguyen ran from him then tripped and fell. She says that is when Coppage pulled out the knife and almost stabbed her. The record goes on to say Coppage told her if she made a commotion, he was going to kill her. Nguyen says Coppage took her to her car, put her in the passenger seat and drove her around for hours. Coppage supposedly let her go around 7 p.m. that night.

The following week, Nguyen showed up at the North Main police station. She told officers Coppage dropped her off and took off in her car and would not return it.

"You think it won't get to that level of your best friend dying on you," Heaven Langford said. "Like you never think your best friend is going to get murder by this person because you just have faith in humanity and stuff like this won't happen."

A person close to Nguyen says her history with Coppage dated back to October.

"She's even sent me voice recordings of him admitting that he's been beating on her since October and just saying some real vile things," Angel Langford said. "It was just so scary and we'd ask Sabrina where he's at? What can we do for you? Tell us when this stuff is going on."

Currently, Coppage is facing aggravated kidnapping, stalking, assault and several other charges connected to the past incidents with Nguyen. He's scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Police are still handling the investigation as a homicide. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 528-CASH