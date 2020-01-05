× 9 violent attacks leave 5 dead over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Five people are dead after nine violent attacks across the city.

Memphis police began investigating the rash of violence Friday evening.

Officers were called to a home on Wilson street in midtown. A man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police were later called to investigate after a man was shot dead inside of a car that was on fire.

Then, family tells us Vyron Smith was killed in a deadly double shooting on Sparks Cove. Another man was injured in the shooting and is fighting for his life at the hospital.

Saturday brought more violence to the Bluff City.

Police say a man was critically hurt after a shooting on Pecan Lake Drive, in Hickory Hill, just after 3 p.m. While police were investigating the scene, another man was found dead half a mile away on Whispering Place. Officers say he was shot and killed.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s office confirms 18-year-old Chauncy Black and Timothy Black are charged in the shooting of Kaleb Wakefield. Investigators say he was shot and killed on Lagrange Circle, in Cordova.

Then, Memphis police were called to a shooting at the Southeast Motel along Lamar Avenue.

Police say these situations are still under investigation. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.