× Tigers’ 10-game winning streak ends with 65-62 loss to Georgia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rayshaun Hammonds scored 15 points, Anthony Edwards added 13 as Georgia ended No. 9 Memphis’ 10-game winning streak with a 65-62 victory over the Tigers on Saturday.

While the pair led the Bulldogs (10-3) in scoring, it was a tough shooting night for them – Hammonds going 7 of 18; Edwards 4 of 17. But they got help from Donnell Gresham Jr. scoring 12 and 10 from Sahvir Wheeler, who also had seven assists.

Precious Achiuwa led Memphis (12-2) with 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Alex Lomax finished with 11. Boogie Ellis scored 10 for the Tigers, who lost for the first time since Nov. 12 to Oregon 82-74.

Georgia closed the game on a 6-1 run in the final 4:02 as both teams missed opportunities down the stretch.

The game was a close affair throughout with 10 ties and 20 lead changes. Neither team could build a lead to more than eight points.

The first half was a mixture of fast pace, but sometimes sloppy basketball. Memphis, as it has done recently, had trouble controlling the ball early as turnovers plagued the Tigers. Meanwhile. Georgia also had turnover issues in the middle part of the half, and Edwards was 2 of 10 from the field.

That coupled with both teams shooting about 40% left them tied at 37-all at intermission.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: Despite its leading scorers – Edwards and Hammonds — struggling, Gresham, who averages 6.8 points, helped make up the difference. Wheeler had a key basket with 1:03 left to give Georgia a 64-61 lead. Memphis would only counter with a single free throw the rest of the way.

Memphis: The game was evenly played on the stat sheet, but the Tigers faltered at the foul line, converting 11 of 20 free throws. In the final 44 seconds, still within one possession, Memphis missed two of its three free throws, preventing the Tigers from catching the Bulldogs.

UP NEXT

Georgia: Hosts Kentucky on Tuesday in its SEC opener.

Memphis: Travels to Wichita State for a Thursday game against the Shockers.