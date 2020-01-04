× One person shot in Cordova neighborhood

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A person is clinging to life after being shot Saturday in Cordova, and deputies need help finding a suspect.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were on the scene of the shooting in the 6900 block of Lagrange Circle South around 8:30 p.m.

One person was shot at the scene and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said no suspect information is available yet.

Anyone with any information that could help deputies is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.