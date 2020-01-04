Mississippi prison searching for two missing inmates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Law enforcement is searching Saturday for two inmates discovered missing from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, the state’s Department of Corrections said.

David May, 42, and Dillion Williams, 27, were discovered missing during an emergency count about 1:45 a.m. The state did not say whether they had escaped.

MDOC said May is serving life for two aggravated assault convictions in Harrison County, and Williams is serving 40 years for residential burglary and aggravated assault in Marshall County.

The MDOC, along with state and local law enforcement, are searching for the men.

Anyone with information about May and Williams should contact the MDOC at 662-745-6611 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

Parchman has been on lockdown since three prisoners there were killed in deadly inmate clashes that have happened in Mississippi prisons over the past few days.