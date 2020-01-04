× Man stabbed at Memphis homeless shelter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was stabbed at a Memphis homeless shelter Saturday, and the suspect is on the run.

Memphis Police said the stabbing happened just before 4 p.m. at the Memphis Union Mission at 383 Poplar Ave.

One man was stabbed, and police said he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said the suspect is known and fled the scene on foot. They described him as a bald man with facial tattoos.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.