Two killed in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot and killed Saturday in Hickory Hill, and police need any information that could help them find a suspect.

Memphis Police said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 3100 block of Pecan Lake Drive.

A man was found shot and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. About two hours later, police said he died from his injuries.

While police searched the area for evidence, they found another man who was shot dead in a vehicle in the nearby 3200 block of Whispering Place.

Police said the person or people responsible for the shooting after unknown.

This story is developing. WREG will provide updates as they are made available.

Anyone with information that might help police should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.