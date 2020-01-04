LSU steals road win at Tennessee

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes gives direction to guard Jordan Bowden (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida A&M Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 72-43. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Javonte Smart scored 21 points as defending Southeastern Conference champion LSU withstood Tennessee’s 3-point barrage and opened its league schedule with a 78-64 road victory over the Volunteers. Tennessee (8-5) lost for the fourth time in its last five games despite shooting 13 of 26 from 3-point range. Skylar Mays scored 17 points and Trendon Watford had 15 for LSU. The Tigers shot 60% from the floor in the second half. Yves Pons and Santiago Vescovi had 18 points each for Tennessee. Vescovi is a freshman point guard from Uruguay who was making his Tennessee debut.

