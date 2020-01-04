× Former Germantown alderman Robert ‘Bobby’ Lanier laid to rest

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Former Germantown alderman and executive assistant Robert “Bobby” Lanier will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Lanier passed away on December 28, 2019. He was 90 years old.

Lanier was born in Collierville on August 18, 1929. Lanier moved to Germantown in 1948 and married his wife, Patricia Moriarity.

In 1950, Lanier began working with Memphis Light, Gas and Water in its Germantown office. He also served as Germantown’s volunteer fire chief in 1951.

Lanier was elected alderman in 1974, and he held that position until 1978. In 1978, he began working as executive assistant to Shelby County Mayor Bill Morris. Lanier was also executive assistant to Mayor Jim Rout and Mayor A.C. Wharton, Jr.

Bobby Lanier Farm Park in Germantown is named after him.

Funeral services will be held at Germantown Presbyterian Church on Germantown Road at 1 p.m.