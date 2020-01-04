× Bulldogs fall short in upset bid over No. 8 Auburn

STARKVILLE, Miss. – J’Von McCormick scored a career-high 28 points to lead No. 8 Auburn to an 80-68 win over Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Auburn placed five players in double figures. Samir Doughty had 15 points, and Isaac Okoro finished with 14. Danjel Purifoy scored 11 points, and Austin Wiley had 10 points and five blocked shots. McCormick went 9 for 17 from the field and 8 for 11 at the line. The senior guard also had four assists and two steals.