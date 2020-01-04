Arkansas church vandalized months after being destroyed by fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUGHES, Ark. — An investigation is underway in a small Arkansas town after a church was vandalized overnight.

Police got a call around 8 a.m. Saturday morning that someone broke into St. Mary Baptist Church and vandalized the building, even leaving racial slurs on the wall.

Only a few months ago, the Hughes church was set on fire, and the entire building was destroyed. The assistant pastor said they've been diligently working to rebuild the church since the fire, but the break-in will put repairs at a standstill.

The perpetrators ripped out a part of the ceiling and broke nearly every light on the ceiling. Every wall was covered in slashes and holes, as well as more on the ceiling.

On one wall, the vandals wrote "TRUMP 2020," and on another, they left behind a racial slur.

What makes the break-in interesting is the fact nothing was stolen.

"Anybody that may have seen what happened or heard about it through the grapevine, the investigation is going to be ongoing," Hughes Police Chief Justice Ferrell said. "Sometimes these things are not what they seem."

As of right now, Ferrell said it's not been determined if the break-in is related to last year's fire, and he also said at the moment, police are not treating this as a hate crime until they have all the evidence.

Anyone with any information should contact the Hughes Police Department at 870-339-2332.

