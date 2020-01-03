× Teen charged with two counts of murder in death of pregnant woman, baby

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A teen was arrested in connection to a shooting in Brownsville that left a pregnant woman and her unborn child dead and several others injured, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced.

Jamal Voss, 17, was arrested on Thursday by the U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Memphis. He appeared in court the same day and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was not granted bond.

In early December, WREG reported that the deadly shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the Creekwood Manor Apartments in the 100 block of Tammbell.

Alexis Branch, 24, who was eight months pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene along with her unborn baby, TBI said.

Her 8-year-old daughter was critically wounded in the shooting and has suffered paralysis over much of her body. The additional adult family member suffered non-life threatening injuries.