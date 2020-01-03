× State, federal agencies investigating shooting death of bald eagle in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — State and federal authorities are investigating after someone shot a bald eagle in Decatur County.

On December 30, authorities said they received a call stating that a bald eagle had been shot near Bath Springs. The animal was eventually located off of Martins Landing Road and was taken to the North Madison Animal Hospital for treatment.

The bald eagle’s injuries were so severe that the animal had to be euthanized.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, bald eagles are currently protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Anyone found responsible for killing one could be fined up to $100,000 and/or spend up to a year in federal prison.

The TWRA and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services is investigating the shooting.

A $2,5000 reward is being offered in the death of a bald eagle.

Anyone with information should call (731) 423-5725 or (615) 736-5532.