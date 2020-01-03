× Source: 63-year-old woman murdered inside Desoto County home

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A 63-year-old Desoto County woman was murdered inside her home early Thursday morning.

According to a source, authorities responded to an Allen Road home to find the victim dead.

They said they believe the suspect entered the home, attacked the woman and then killed her before taking off in her car.

The suspect was caught some time later near Getwell and Holly Springs Road. Authorities said he was still in the victim’s vehicle.

At this time, authorities have not identified either individual.

WREG is working to learn more.