× Police search for Mapco robbery suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for suspect who robbed a Mapco in Whitehaven.

Memphis police say the robbery happened on Wednesday at the Mapco in the 900 block of East Brooks Road.

The suspect entered the Mapco at around 10 p.m. and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. The suspect also took cigars from the display shelf before fleeing the business.

No one has been arrested at this point.

Police describe the suspect as a 5-foot-10-inches tall man who was wearing a light gray sweatshirt with a hood covering his head, a black mask covering part of his face, and gray sweatpants.

Police also say the suspect was also wearing gray gloves and yellow “fluorescent” shoes.