× Police: Man found shot inside of burning car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man suffering from gunshot wounds was found inside of a burning car.

Police responded to the scene in 3600 block of Rhodes, near the Sherwood Apartments, at around 6:59 p.m. Friday evening.

There’s no word on what led to the shooting or on what caused the car to catch on fire.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.