× Police investigating deadly Fox Meadows shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Fox Meadows neighborhood.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, dispatch received a call for help saying a man had been shot at The Reserve at Mt. Moriah Apartments on Pickering Drive. When first responders arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

It’s not clear if that man was shot in one of the apartments or in the parking lot, but we do know that at one point, officers had the gate to the complex roped off as part of their crime scene.

Police didn’t release any suspect information.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.