One person dead, second seriously injured in Frayser accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and another seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Frayser.

The accident happened near North Watkins and Balfour around noon Friday.

WREG was told one individual was transported in critical condition to the Regional Medical Center and another died on the scene.

Westbound lanes of Balfour were closed due to the investigation.