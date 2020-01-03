× Nucor Steel Memphis expands plant in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nucor Steel is expanding the company’s plant in southwest Memphis.

The groundbreaking for the new facility was held on Thursday, January 2.

Nucor Steel is building a 23,000-square-foot facility to house new heat training equipment.

Dave Smith, vice president and general manager of Nucor Steel Memphis, says heat training changes the properties of steel and makes it higher strength, higher hardness or improves the “machine-ability” of it.

It’s a process that’s already being done at the plant, which has operated at this location for 12 years. Nucor operates 26 steel mills across the country and employees nearly 450 workers in Memphis.

Smith said, “We’re now the largest steel producer in the United States and we have not laid off any team mates for lack of work since we started making steel in 1969.”

In 2006 and 2012, Nucor received two tax-break incentives for the southwest Memphis plant. In 2017, Nucor received one for the facility on President’s Island for turning and polishing steel bars.

Dave Smith says no incentives have been requested for the latest improvements.