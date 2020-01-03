× Memphis teens arrested after attempted carjacking, assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis teens have been arrested after they tried to assault and carjack a woman in Frayser.

Demetrius Williams and Terion Jones — both 18 — are facing charges of aggravated robbery and assault.

It happened in the middle of the day in the parking lot of the Apple Tree Apartments.

The victim told police the would-be carjackers took her cell phone and began hitting her with a gun when she refused to give up her vehicle.

That’s when she starting yelling for help, and neighbors came to her rescue.

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified says one of the suspects was wrestled to the ground, but they both got away through the hole in a fence.

One of the suspects reportedly left his wallet behind as he tried to escape.

Demetrius Williams and Terion Jones are both in due in court on January 10.