Memphis homicide rises over several years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The homicide rate for the city is on the rise, and residents and officials are looking for solutions.

WREG looked at the numbers from 2017 to 2019. Last year, there were 191 homicides in the city of Memphis, up from the previous year.

In Shelby County’s jurisdiction, they tell us deputies investigated 10, which is also up from the year before.

The violence is so bad that health experts are calling it a crisis. A few months ago, U.S. Attorney General William Barr came to Memphis to announce a new plan to reduce gun violence.

At the time, the Attorney General said he came to Memphis because the bluff city’s crime and murder rates are several times higher than the national average.

“The idea is to use our existing gun laws to incapacitate our more dangerous, violent offenders,” Barr said.

Looking ahead to reduce overall violence, Memphis’ police director has also spent the last few years calling on state lawmakers to repeal the law allowing guns in vehicles.

The mayor is extending hours of libraries and community centers to hopefully engage with young people and get them on the right track early.