Joe Moorhead out as Mississippi State head coach

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State University is parting ways with football coach Joe Moorhead.

“In consultation with President Mark Keenum and after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of our football program, I have decided that a change in leadership is in the best interest of our team and university,” said MSU’s Director of Athletics John Cohen. “I want to thank Coach Moorhead for the hard work he has done with our football program. I wish Joe and his family success in the future.”

Moorhead led the Bulldogs to a 14-12 record over the course of two seasons, and ended the latest run at 6-7.

Cohen has named associate head coach Tony Hughes as the interim head coach until the university can find a replacement.