Carjacking victim hides in abandoned house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man says he had to hide in an abandoned house to escape carjackers.

Devion Hampton will fear a tunnel near Southern and Hollywood for the rest of his life. He says he was trapped there by three thieves who surrounded his van when he drove into the underpass around midnight Friday.

Hampton says one of the men walked up the driver’s side window with a gun.

“He tapped on the window with the gun and the door don’t lock on the driver’s side unless we lock it with our hands. So, he pulled the handle, and opened the door, and told me to get the “F” out the car,” Hampton says. “First thing came to my head was my kids, and I’m like I’m not finna lose my life over some vehicle that can get replaced.”

Hampton says he immediately jumped out of the van, but he was worried the thieves wanted more than just his vehicle.

“I was so scared. I just took everything out my pocket and just threw it because I thought they were going to come behind me,” he says.

The 27-year-old ran to a nearby neighborhood where he hid in an abandoned house.

“And fell asleep in the abandoned house, and when I woke up it was daytime,” he says.

Emotional and still in shock, he walked about a mile to his mother-in-law’s house, where his wife and four young children had been wondering where he was. They were unable to reach him by phone because he threw it on the ground when he gave up all his stuff.

“When I got in front of my kids, my son was looking in my face like, dad are you okay? And all I could say was no and that made me cry even more,” Hampton says.

In some way, they were tears of joy because he’s grateful his children still have a father.

Police are still looking for the carjackers. Hampton hopes they’re caught soon.

“As long as they out here they can do it to somebody else,” he says.

On a happier note, Hampton eventually went back to the tunnel and found most of the stuff he tossed on the ground.