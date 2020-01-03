× Bartlett police, TBI search for missing teen

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Bartlett Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing teen.

Jack Vincent Wooten, 14, was last seen in the area of Buffalo Springs Lane and Guffin Road, near Rivercrest Elementary School.

Bartlett police say that Jack is developmentally delayed. The TBI says he is considered an “endangered” child.

Jack is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and blue shoes.

If you have seen Jack or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Bartlett Police Department at 901-385-5555 or send tips to info@bartlettpolice.org.