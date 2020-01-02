× Security guard attacked, robbed in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard was robbed Thursday morning in Midtown after trying to give someone a ride home.

Memphis police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Poplar and Cleveland at around 3 a.m. That’s where they met the 51-year-old security guard, who told them that he had been robbed by another man wearing a red wig.

The victim told officers he was on his way home from work when he was flagged down by a guy at the corner of Union and Claybrook. The man asked for a ride home, so the victim agreed to help him out.

The victim pulled up to an alley off Cleveland where he thought the man was getting out of the car to go home. The man then asked for money. When the victim said he didn’t have any, the man told him he wasn’t going anywhere unless he left with something.

The suspect hit the victim in the face, and stole his wallet and gun. The victim tried to fight back, but the suspect also bit him on the hand.

The suspect fired multiple shots at the victim as the victim ran away. No one was hit by the gunfire, but one of the bullets struck a medical office that was nearby.

Police are looking into the possibility of surveillance footage of the incident.

Police are asking for help tracking down the accused thief. If you know anything about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528- CASH.