Police: Woman fighting for life after hit-and-run in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was taken into custody after police say he was involved in a hit-and-run in Downtown Memphis that left a woman fighting for her life.

According to police, first responders were called to a parking garage on Peabody Place during the early morning hours of January 1. That’s where they located the victim who was suffering from a fractured skull and had bleeding on her brain.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said her boyfriend Kenneth Lyles was the one behind the wheel.

They said several witnesses heard the couple arguing and tried to break it up. That’s when Lyles allegedly jumped in a truck and ran into the woman as he left the area.

Lyles was charged with aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident.