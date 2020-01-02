× Police: Visitor from Kansas kidnapped on way to airport on New Year’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man they say stole a car with an elderly man in the backseat while his airport driver was loading his wheelchair into the trunk.

It happened at around 4 a.m. outside the Westin hotel next to Beale Street, according to police.

Police said driver Edward Pettigrew was putting the wheelchair in the trunk of his Lexus sedan when Ronard Duncan, 33, got in the car and took off with the 76-year-old Kansas man in the backseat.

Duncan drove the car down BB King Boulevard, but soon after crashed at the corner of Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue and Danny Thomas Boulevard.

According to the report, the 76-year-old man refused medical attention.

A University of Tennessee officer took Duncan into custody. Records show this is not his first time getting into trouble with the law.

Duncan posted Bond on Thursday.