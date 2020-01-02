× Police searching for suspect who attacked, fired shots at good Samaritan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly attacked and then fired shots at a good Samaritan trying to give him a ride home.

The victim told police that he was on his way home from his security job when a man in a red wig flagged him down at the corner of Union and Claybrook early Wednesday morning. The victim allowed the man to get inside his vehicle and then drove him to Cleveland and Jefferson.

Once they arrived, the suspect reportedly began asking for money. When the victim said he didn’t have any, the suspect repeatedly hit him in the face saying “I’m not leaving here without something.”

The suspect then grabbed the man’s wallet leading to a brief struggle that ended when the victim was bitten on the hand.

The suspect then reached for the man’s gun- which was also in the center console – and fired nine shots at the victim as he was running for help.

The victim was not hit.

If you know anything that could help police track down this suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.