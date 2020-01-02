Police release surveillance video of southeast Memphis robbery suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities released surveillance video of two robbery suspects that targeted a local gas station several months ago.

The incident happened on October 29 at the Citgo station in the 2000 block of Kirby Parkway.

Investigators say that the two men forced their way inside when the store was closed. One went behind the counter and took several packs of cigarettes and lottery tickets before smashing the register to obtain cash.

The other suspects appears to have stood as a lookout near the door, police said.

Both fled the scene in GMC Envoy.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.