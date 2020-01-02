Police: Man hits woman with truck in parking garage downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A man is facing charges after hitting a woman with his truck in a downtown parking garage.

Police made the scene at a parking garage off of Peabody Place early New Years morning.

Witnesses said they heard a man arguing with a woman. The man then hit the woman with his truck and took off when the witnesses tried to intervene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with head injuries.

The suspect, Kenneth Lyles, faced a judge on Thursday morning. Lyles is facing a long list of charges, including aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.

Another police report shows this wasn't the first violent incident Lyles is accused of being involved in.

Lyles is also accused of hitting two women in the face after a disturbance at Silly Goose. Witnesses there said Lyles claimed to be a Shelby County Deputy and they couldn't do anything to him. He also threatened to knock one of the women's teeth out.

WREG checked with SCSO, who says they have no record of Lyles as their employee. Officers who responded to the call also determined he was not a deputy.

WREG looked into Lyles' history with the woman he's accused of hitting with his truck. Police have dealt with him several times in the past for hitting the victim's garage with his truck and damaging her SUV.

The victim's family says she suffered a skull fracture, and is able to speak but doesn't remember what happened.