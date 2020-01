× Multi-car crash on I-40 leads to lane closures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-car crash on I-40 has led to lanes of traffic being shut down.

The crash happened on I-40 at Canada Road near Lakeland at around 4:02 p.m.

TDOT says that the eastbound lanes of traffic have been closed. Westbound traffic is not experiencing any delays.

The crash is expected to be cleared at around 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. We will update this story are more information becomes available.