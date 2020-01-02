Morant makes Grizzlies history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- New Year...Same high praise for Grizzlies rookie point guard Ja Morant.

Morant named today as the Western Conference Rookie of the month for December, an honor he also won in November to make Morant the first Grizzlies rookie ever to win the award in back to back months.

And not only that.

The NBA releasing the first wave of All-Star fan voting Thursday and Morant sits tenth amongst guards in the Western Conference.

That shows you that Ja has league wide appeal, not just here in Memphis.