Midsouth family receives new van from local business owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A local business owner gave a Midsouth family a new van on Thursday.

David Jayne with Madison Automotive gifted Dale and Cierra White with a fully-loaded Caravan.

The Miracle on the Pike campaign to either repair vehicles or in this case, gift them, has been underway for more than a decade. The organizers say they don't have plans to stop anytime soon.

"We are spreading it out, between Napa, BMi and Madison Automotive," Jayne said. "It just worked out very well."

The White family needed a new van to get their 3-year-old daughter Jozy to and from St. Jude for treatment. Jozy was diagnosed with with leukemia two years ago. Fortunately, Jozy is in remission.

"It honestly couldn't have come at a better time," Dale White said. "This right here is a lifesaver. It is truly helping us so much."

A Good Samaritan named Wyatt Durham got the ball rolling after meeting the Whites a few weeks back.

This was personal for Wyatt whose son was also diagnosed with cancer years ago.

"This isn't me working, this is through God," Durham said.

Cierra White thanked Durham for his contribution.

"It warms my heart, it does," Cierra White said. "It makes me so happy.