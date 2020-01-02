× Men sue Baptist Hospital, claiming they were sexually assaulted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are suing Baptist Hospital and claiming that they were sexually assaulted when they were patients.

The two victims have filed separate lawsuits. One of the cases is now also being handled in criminal court.

Both lawsuits involved a surgical tech named Robert Knight, who was reportedly left alone with each patient after surgery at Baptist in Collierville in December 2018.

One of the patient’s lawyers says that his 22-year-old client had a surgery for a chronic sinus condition on December 17, 2018. The lawyer says that a male scrub tech assistant who remained in the room sexually assaulted the patient.

The lawyer says his client had vague memories of it and passed it off as a dream until Baptist officials contacted him. Baptist reportedly told the client that a co-worker had seen it happen, and then caught the surgical tech doing it again to another patient the next day.

That’s when the co-worker reported it to hospital administration.

Attorney Gary Smith says the employee should’ve done that the first time.

“One objective is to accommodate some type of preventive procedures put in place so this does not happen to someone else,” Smith said.

Baptist Hospital released a statement on the lawsuits, saying in part, “While we cannot comment on ongoing litigation, protecting our patients and their health is our No. 1 priority. In that regard, we immediately contacted the families to notify them of what we had learned.”

Hospital officials also say they removed the employee from patient care, but have not answered our questions about whether he still works at the hospital.

The district attorney’s office says they’ve charged Knight with sexual battery by an authority figure for the case in the second lawsuit. He’s set for trial later this month.