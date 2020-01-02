× Man charged with murder, child abuse in two-year-old son’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was charged with first-degree murder after his two-year-old son died due to an injury to his stomach.

On December 23, a social worker at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital called police in regards to a small child that had arrived at with a severe injury to his stomach. Doctors said the injury was caused by blunt force trauma.

Investigators questioned the child’s father Jarrod Wright who admitted to harming the child, police said. He reportedly told them that he disciplined the child by making him lay on the bed face down. He would then sit on the child’s back and spank him with his shoe. If the child resisted, he said he would put more weight on him, which may have pushed the boy’s body into the metal bed frame.

Wright told investigators he had done this to the child three to four times in the week leading up to the child’s arrival at the hospital.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.

On December 24, the child died from his injuries and the charges were upgraded to include murder.