× Investigation underway after woman found dead near North Memphis intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have launched a death investigation after a woman was found dead near a North Memphis intersection.

First responders were called to the intersection of Maple Drive and Jackson Avenue around noon and located a deceased female on the scene.

Authorities couldn’t say how the woman died.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.