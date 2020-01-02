× 2 toddlers dead in Chicago after stabbing, high-rise plunge

CHICAGO (AP) — Two toddlers died early Thursday in Chicago after a woman believed to be their mother stabbed a 70-year-old man, left one of the children in a bathtub and threw the other child out an 11th-floor apartment before jumping herself, police said.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said investigators were trying to determine exactly what happened and confirm the relationships. He said the man who was found with severe stab wounds in the apartment on the city’s South Side was believed to be the woman’s grandfather.

Guglielmi said both adults were in critical condition, and the man was undergoing surgery.