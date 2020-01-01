× Police: Mid-South woman accused of shooting juvenile cousin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was arrested after her family says she fired shots at their South Memphis home following a disagreement on Facebook.

According to police, a mother called 911 on Monday to report that her juvenile son had been shot in the head by his cousin, Cherece Lewis. She reportedly pulled up to the house, pulled out a gun and started firing, hitting the child.

During the incident, she also allegedly pointed the gun at the mother, but didn’t fire.

Authorities said three other people were also put in danger when one of the bullets fired by Lewis went into a nearby home.

Lewis was positively identified as the shooter by the mother and shooting victim, police said. She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence and reckless endangerment.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital. Authorities said he’s expected to be okay.