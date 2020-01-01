× Police looking for suspect who shot 6-year-old in the leg

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help finding the people responsible for shooting a 6-year-old boy in South Memphis.

Police said a 6-year-old boy was shot in the leg Dec. 22 on Wildrose Street.

Charles Burkins said he’s lived in the neighborhood for years, and he believes it’s a good community.

“I remember the time you could walk out your door right here and leave your door wide open, and your house would still be the same.” Burkins said. “But you better not do that now.”

But he said there are certain areas he wouldn’t stop in.

“I want to live as long as I can, but you can be at the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said.

One of those areas is on Wildrose Street.

Police haven’t said exactly where the shooting took place, but WREG saw a home in the 1700 block of Wildrose covered with bullet holes.

WREG spoke to several people in the neighborhood, but no one seemed to know anything. While the shooter or shooters are on the run, there is surveillance video that could lead investigators to an arrest.

Burkins said he thinks gang activity is to blame.

“You taking a chance sometimes just sticking your head out your door because you don’t know if some bullets are going to come through flying,” he said.

Burkins said he hasn’t lived a completely crime free life, spending several years in prison, but he said he decided he wanted to make a change and turned his life around.

He said he encourages others to do the same before it’s too late.

“You’re gonna continue to do that negative activity out there, shooting and gunning people down and running over people like that, sooner or later you’re going to get what you’re looking for because God don’t like ugly,” Burkins said.

Anyone with any information that could help investigators can contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.