One killed, one injured in three-vehicle crash in Raleigh

Posted 2:23 pm, January 1, 2020, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is fighting for life after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Raleigh.

Memphis Police said the crash happened at 1:06 p.m. at the intersection of Powers Road and Yale Road.

Three vehicles were involved in the wreck. One person was killed on the scene, and anther crash victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to MPD.

Police have not identified the person who was killed.

This is a developing story, and WREG will add new information as we learn more.

Google Map for coordinates 35.221778 by -89.912558.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.