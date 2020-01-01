× One killed, one injured in three-vehicle crash in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is fighting for life after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Raleigh.

Memphis Police said the crash happened at 1:06 p.m. at the intersection of Powers Road and Yale Road.

Three vehicles were involved in the wreck. One person was killed on the scene, and anther crash victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to MPD.

Police have not identified the person who was killed.

This is a developing story, and WREG will add new information as we learn more.