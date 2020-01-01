× Mississippi corrections commissioner departing mid-January

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi will get a new leader for its prison system in 2020.

Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall said in a news release Tuesday that she will step down in mid-January. She said she will take a private-sector job, though she did not say what it is.

Hall is an attorney with more than 20 years’ experience. She has been commissioner since early 2017 after serving two years as chief of staff at the Department of Corrections.

“I have had an amazing opportunity to serve my state and its residents for more than four years thanks to Gov. Phil Bryant,” Hall said in the release.“I am truly excited about the new opportunity I now have because it will allow me to continue being an advocate for criminal justice reform and to support better wages and working conditions for the Department of Corrections employees, for whom I have been honored to serve.”

Hall’s departure coincides with the beginning of a new administration under the incoming Republican governor, Tate Reeves. He was elected in November and will be inaugurated Jan. 14. He is in the process of choosing directors for several state agencies.