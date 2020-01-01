× Memphis chef hosts homeless for New Year’s Day of Warmth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several people across the Mid-South are starting the year off sunny side up after a Midtown restaurant showed them the meaning of giving back.

Eggs, biscuits, bacon and plenty of smiling faces filled The Second Line’s third annual New Year’s Day of Warmth.

Owner and chef Kelly English said the free breakfast is all about helping those less fortunate feel special.

“To be able to bring it to a group of people that never get to feel special is important to me,” English said.

Veronica Skinner said she, like many others who attended, is homeless and is grateful for the hot meal.

“It shows you that somebody loves you no matter time of year it is,” Skinner said.

English said food isn’t the only thing being served.

With a new year upon us, for many that means a new start, starting with a fresh haircut.

“We give them a hot meal; we give them a haircut, make them feel good about themselves,” English said. “We give them donuts outside. We give them a bag with a coat, a blanket, some socks, a hat and gloves.”

People from all over the community chipped in to help, including first-grader William Pace. He said this is his second year serving food.

“No, I won’t get donuts, but for right now, we have to serve it to people who don’t have homes,” Pace said.

While he won”t get any donuts, he’s learned something much more valuable.

“We need to treat people the way we want to be treated,” Pace said.