Man, woman found dead in north Mississippi

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. — Two bodies were found on a Benton County road Wednesday, and authorities are still working to learn what happened.

People riding four-wheelers made the discovery just southwest of the Spring Hill community. The bodies of a man and a woman were found on the road.

Deputies blocked off the area around Hebron Road and Meridian Road as they investigated Wednesday afternoon.

The area is a rural area and has very few homes.

Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby said his department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be investigating the case.

The Benton County coroner is determining the causes of death.

This story is developing and will be updated as WREG learns more information.