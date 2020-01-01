× Man rushed to hospital after possible drive-by shooting in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. — A Mississippi man was rushed to a Memphis hospital after a shooting overnight in Horn Lake.

According to police, first responders were called to the area of Cornwall around 7:30 p.m. on December 31. They located a male victim who had been shot in the chest and rushed him to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police indicated that initial reports suggested that this may have been a drive-by shooting, bu they said that has not been confirmed yet.

No suspect information was released.