Man found dead inside car in East Memphis

January 1, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found unresponsive in East Memphis.

First responders were called to the 4100 block of Cherrydale around 11 p.m. Tuesday and discovered the victim inside his car. He had sustained a gunshot wound and was eventually pronounced deceased on the scene.

Authorities said they do not have any suspect information at this time.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

