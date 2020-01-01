× Man accused of stealing Lexus, kidnapping man inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after police say he stole a Lexus with an individual in the backseat.

It happened outside the Westin at 170 LT. George W. Lee Avenue around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The owner of that Lexus told police that he agreed to pick up the reported carjacking victim at the Westin at 170 Lt. George W. Lee Avenue early Wednesday morning. He got the other individual in the backseat and was placing a wheelchair in the trunk of his car when Ronard Duncan jumped in and took off with the victim still inside.

When Duncan made it to the intersection of Danny Thomas and Martin Luther King, he was involved in a vehicle accident, police said. He fled the scene but was eventually taken into custody in the 400 block of Union Avenue.

Duncan was charged with aggravated kidnapping and theft of property.

Neither victims were hurt during the incident.