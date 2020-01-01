Live at 9: Love in 2020, Memphis sports outlook, Watercooler Wednesday & honoring Townes Van Zandt

Your best relationships in 2020

Having your best year doesn’t just mean sticking to resolutions and just taking care of yourself. Whether you’re currently in a relationship or looking for love, you have to put the work in there too.

Counselor Sarah Lawrence Allen talks about love in this segment of Live at 9.

For more information, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Memphis sports in 2020

The University of Memphis tiger football team finished with winning record and made it to the Cotton Bowl Classic. And, let's not forget about the Memphis Grizzlies!

Larry Robinson and Howard Robertson joins us to talk sports in 2020.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Honoring Townes Van Zandt

Singer-songwriter Townes Van Zandt may have passed away on New Year's Day more than two decades ago, but his legacy lives on through his music.

Brian Blake joins us to talk about how he and other Memphis musicians plan to pay tribute to the legend.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watercooler Wednesday

Joining us for the this segment of Watercooler Wednesday are Kevin Cerrito, Latty, Todd Demers and Corie Ventura.