× Kidnapping, police chase suspect identified by authorities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect who was taken into custody following a reported kidnapping and police chase has been identified by Memphis police.

Dedrick Thomas was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, evading arrest to wit vehicle pursuit and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

According to police, they received a call from an individual who claimed he was following two kidnapping suspects in the area of Court and Cleveland. With that man’s help, police were quickly able to locate the suspects’ 2001 Nissan Maxima and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The driver refused to comply and continued into Arkansas along Interstate 40.

The driver took the Mound City Road exit but then got back on the interstate heading back into Memphis.

Having been made aware of the situation, Arkansas State Police were able to perform a pit maneuver, causing the driver to crash into the concrete median.

The unidentified passenger jumped from the vehicle and ran towards a wooded area. Authorities said he was armed at the time.

It’s unclear what happened next, but the Memphis Police Department confirmed that two officers opened fire, striking the suspect. The individual was killed. The officers were not injured.

Authorities said Thomas – who investigators said was the driver – was quickly taken into custody without incident.

The victim in this case was rescued from the trunk of the car and treated for injuries. He told police during questioning that he had dropped off a friend at a nearby apartment when the two men approached him and demanded his belongings. He was held at gunpoint and then forced into the trunk of the car.

The two officers who fired the shots were routinely relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation, the Memphis Police Department said. A third was also relieved of duty, but it’s unclear why.