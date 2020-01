Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A bullet believed to have been fired during a New Year's Eve celebration landed in a woman's couch early Wednesday morning.

The woman's son told WREG the bullet came through the roof of a Migaldi Drive home and then pierced the couch in the living room. It landed in the spot where his mother usually sits. Thankfully, she was in the kitchen preparing a meal for New Year's Day when it happened.

A police report was filed, but so far they are not sure who is responsible.